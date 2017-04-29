Ministers get 100 days to complete tasks, people to get report card

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath government has set a deadline of 100 days for its ministers to complete tasks proposed during a series of presentations made by different departments over the past few days, a report card of which will be released to the public after the new Cabinet completes 100 days in office. The chief minister also plans to make surprise calls to the office landlines of government officials to check if they are present during work hours (9 am to 6 pm). Each minister has been asked to release a “white paper” on status of works launched by the previous government as well as those being done by the present government in the concerned department.

After 100 days, each minister will also give a presentation before Adityanath about the progress of their departments in tasks assigned. To increase efficiency, the state government has ordered district magistrates (DMs) and SSPs to stop working from home with immediate effect and to execute their duties at their respective offices. For decades, DMs and SSPs in all districts have been working from camp offices at their residences as well. The state government’s order also states that it is compulsory for DMs and SSPs to be present in their offices to meet the public between 9 and 11 am.

Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma, while briefing the media about these decisions on Friday, said that DMs will have to visit tehsils and SSPs will have to inspect police stations regularly. DMs and SSPs have also been directed to be present in their offices in the evening too. “CM may make a call on landline phone in their office any time. If any officer is not present due to some reason, the office staff should have proper information in this regard,” Sharma said. The minister further said that Adityanath has directed officials to visit incident sites and update the CMO with details. “It has come to notice that incidents happen and officers do not visit the spot,” he added.

Sharma also said that DMs, SSPs and other department officials of districts from where maximum complainants were coming to the ‘Jan Sunvai’ (meeting with public) held at the CM’s residence will be summoned to Lucknow and taken to task for grievances not attended to at their level. The ‘Jan Sunvai’ will continue and ministers will meet the public if the CM is not available, he added. All Cabinet ministers and ministers with independent charge have been assigned two districts each, while ministers of state have been assigned one each. The ministers will visit assigned districts to review the progress of implementation of schemes run by the state and Centre. They will also review the law and order situation, inspect schools and hospitals as well as attend the ‘Tehsil Diwas’ if present in the district that day.

Sharma said there are many Centre-run schemes which were not being executed at ground level. The government will follow “zero tolerance against corruption” and any official found guilty of taking bribe would be sent to jail. Officials have been directed to ensure electricity supply from 5 am to 7 pm in villages. Adityanath has also directed municipal corporations to make cities free of plastic, he added.

