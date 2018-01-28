Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday ahead of the Budget session of Parliament. Sources in the UP government said that the 30-minute meeting included suggestions for the General Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1. Adityanath is learnt to have conveyed that the state wants more financial support from the Centre compared to previous years to expedite development projects.

Before meeting the PM, Adityanath met Lok Sabha members and MLAs of Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr, Sambhal and Badaun at his office in Lucknow and sought their suggestions.

Sources said that Adityanath asked them to submit proposals regarding development projects in their constituencies.

“The meeting was in view of the preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Proposals will be submitted to expedite development works in the constituencies,” a BJP lawmaker who attended Saturday’s meeting with Adityanath said.

