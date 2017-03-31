Yogi Adityanath meets BJP MLAs, talks of ‘surgery of system’ soon

Yogi during his first address in the Assembly in Lucknow, Thursday. Vishal Srivastav Yogi during his first address in the Assembly in Lucknow, Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked BJP MLAs to avoid using hooters in their vehicles and also asked his ministers to ensure that people do not face inconvenience while they travel in their convoys. In a meeting with MLAs, Adityanath said people have given BJP a mandate “with a difference” and hence, their behaviour and attitude should also be “different” towards the common man. He went on to ask the MLAs to maintain dignity and decency while speaking to government officials and the public, and not be arrogant while dealing with them, sources said.

Adityanath also asked ministers and MLAs to ensure that their relatives do not take advantage of their position and refrain from interfering in government functioning at all levels. He added that with in-charges of ministers set to be appointed in each district, if any government official does not follow directives, MLAs could complain against him to the concerned minister in-charge or to the CM.

Sources said that Adityanath, while warning the MLAs of the evils of the “active” social media, asked MLAs to be careful while making any remark before the media or public to avoid any embarrassing situation for him. With top officials yet to be reshuffled after the formation of the new government, sources said that Adityanath told MLAs that the government will do a “surgery of the system” after one month or so.

“He said that good and efficient officers would be identified by that time and that the government will be humble and interact positively with good officers,” said the source.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now