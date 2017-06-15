Adityanath’s lunch with Dalits ‘a political drama’, claims Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati criticised the Yogi Adityanath government for its handling of the Saharanpur caste-based violence. (Source: Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav) BSP chief Mayawati criticised the Yogi Adityanath government for its handling of the Saharanpur caste-based violence. (Source: Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath having lunch with 500 Dalits in Gorakhpur was merely a “political drama” that was unlikely to benefit the underprivileged community. She added that the BJP government had anti-Dalit mindset and was doing little to catch those behind the “atrocities” on Dalits in Saharanpur.

“The failure to arrest the main accused of casteist violence in Saharanpur and victims are still not getting justice are proof of BJP’s anti-Dalit mindset in the state and this is similar to what is going on in other states where BJP is in power,” she claimed in a press release.

“Casteist BJP leaders and Chief Minister Adityanath having food with the Dalits is nothing but a political drama. Everyone is aware that it will not change the anti-Dalit, anti-backward mindset of the BJP nor will it benefit the Dalits or the underprivileged.” The BSP leader went on to add that many Dalits and members of other backward castes were still “forced to live in dismal conditions” as they have been unsuccessful in securing their constitutional rights.

“This is also the reason as to why the parks and memorials installed in honour of saints and great men born in these sections of society are today lying in a state of utter neglect,” Mayawati said while blaming the UP government.

On Wednesday, CM Adityanath took part in a community feast in Harnampur village after unveiling the statue of B R Ambedkar in a park. He had been invited by BR Ambedkar Jankalyan Seva Samiti for the event. “Sahbhoj (community lunch) means there is equality in society and no discrimination on caste. There is also no feeling of untouchability,” Adityanath had said.

