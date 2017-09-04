Top officials of Farrukhabad govt hospital transferred after FIR over child deaths

This picture is from the Gorakhpur hospital where lack of oxygen led to death of 37 children in one day last month. (Express Photo) This picture is from the Gorakhpur hospital where lack of oxygen led to death of 37 children in one day last month. (Express Photo)

The chief medical officer (CMO) and the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Farrukhabad’s state-run RML Rajkiya Chikitsalay hospital were transferred on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The move comes after they were named in an FIR related to deaths of 49 children due to lack of oxygen in the hospital in August.

The FIR was registered on Sunday evening against CMO Umakant Pandey and CMS Akhilesh Agarwal for laxity in discharging their duties. The deaths occurred over the past one month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office reportedly took cognisance of the matter after it was played up on local news channels. The chief minister directed District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar to carry out a probe into the deaths. The probe found that the cause of deaths was lack of oxygen at the hospital.

The findings of the probe were confirmed by the city magistrate and Sub Divisional Magistrate Ajit Kumar Singh as well. The incident comes on the heels of the Gorakhpur tragedy on August 10-11 when around 30 children lost their lives in a state-run hospital allegedly due to lack of oxygen for patients.

