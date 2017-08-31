Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs to contest Council bypoll

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

BJP on Wednesday declared candidates for the five seats of UP Legislative Council that are going to bypoll next month. The list of candidates had Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza.

The bypoll will be conducted to fill five seats that fell vacant due to resignations of four SP leaders and one BSP leader. All five leaders joined the BJP after resigning from the Council. The five BJP candidates took oath as ministers on March 19 and have to take membership of either House by September 19.

