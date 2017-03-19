Adityanath is dabangg, UP needs a CM like him: Rawat

Both Trivendra Rawat and Yogi Adityanath, the new Uttar Pradesh chief minister, are Thakurs from Pauri Garhwal. Rawat has fond memories of his friend – they once shared a room – and Rawat is scheduled to take a morning chartered flight to attend his swearing-in in Lucknow.
About Adityanath, the controversial BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, Rawat said, “He is a dynamic, dabangg (daring) person. A leader like him is needed to tackle the law and order situation in UP.
