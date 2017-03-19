Adityanath is dabangg, UP needs a CM like him: Rawat

Dehradun : BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat being greeted by supporters after he was elected as the party’s legislative party leader in Dehradun on Friday. PTI Photo Dehradun : BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat being greeted by supporters after he was elected as the party’s legislative party leader in Dehradun on Friday. PTI Photo

Both Trivendra Rawat and Yogi Adityanath, the new Uttar Pradesh chief minister, are Thakurs from Pauri Garhwal. Rawat has fond memories of his friend – they once shared a room – and Rawat is scheduled to take a morning chartered flight to attend his swearing-in in Lucknow.

About Adityanath, the controversial BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, Rawat said, “He is a dynamic, dabangg (daring) person. A leader like him is needed to tackle the law and order situation in UP.

