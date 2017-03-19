Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, PM Modi attends swearing in ceremony

Swearing-in ceremony of UP CM Yogi Adityanath as CM and other cabinet ministers of Uttar Pradesh government. ANI Photo Swearing-in ceremony of UP CM Yogi Adityanath as CM and other cabinet ministers of Uttar Pradesh government. ANI Photo

BJP leader and five-time Gorakhpur MP, Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in as the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, a day after he was unanimously chosen by party MLAs as the legislative leader at a meeting in Lucknow. The oath taking ceremony took place at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow and was attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav were also present at the event. The chief ministers from the BJP and NDA-ruled states were also among those in attendance. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

Apart from that, a total of 23 leaders took oath of the cabinet minister. Here’s the complete list:

Swami Prasad Maurya

Satish Mahana

Rajesh Agarwal

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Surya Pratap Shahi

Suresh Khanna

Dara Singh Chauhan

Dharmpal Singh

SP Singh Baghel

Satyadev Pachauri

Ramapati Shastri

Jay Pratap Singh

Omprakash Rajbhar

Brajesh Pathak

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary

Chetan Chauhan

Shrikant Sharma

Rajendra Pratap Singh

Siddharth Nath Singh

Mukut Bihari Verma

Ashutosh Tandon

Girish Yadav

Nand Kumar Nandi

Apart from the Cabinet Ministers, nine Ministers of State (Independent) and 15 Ministers of State also took oath of office.

