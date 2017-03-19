Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, PM Modi attends swearing in ceremony

BJP leader and five-time Gorakhpur MP, Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in as the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, a day after he was unanimously chosen by party MLAs as the legislative leader at a meeting in Lucknow. The oath taking ceremony took place at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow and was attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.
Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav were also present at the event. The chief ministers from the BJP and NDA-ruled states were also among those in attendance. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers of the state.
Apart from that, a total of 23 leaders took oath of the cabinet minister. Here’s the complete list:
Swami Prasad Maurya
Satish Mahana
Rajesh Agarwal
Rita Bahuguna Joshi
Surya Pratap Shahi
Suresh Khanna
Dara Singh Chauhan
Dharmpal Singh
SP Singh Baghel
Satyadev Pachauri
Ramapati Shastri
Jay Pratap Singh
Omprakash Rajbhar
Brajesh Pathak
Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary
Chetan Chauhan
Shrikant Sharma
Rajendra Pratap Singh
Siddharth Nath Singh
Mukut Bihari Verma
Ashutosh Tandon
Girish Yadav
Nand Kumar Nandi
Apart from the Cabinet Ministers, nine Ministers of State (Independent) and 15 Ministers of State also took oath of office.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now