Yogi Adityanath invokes ‘Aurangzeb rule’, goes all out to hold Gorakhpur margin

Addressing his 16th — and last — public meeting in Gorakhpur ahead of Sunday’s byelection for the Lok Sabha constituency that sent him to Parliament on five consecutive occasions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded an “imported” candidate, and that the people of UP do not want rule of “Aurangzeb” in the state.
Referring to BSP’s support to SP in the bypolls, Adityanath, who addressed four rallies in Gorakhpur Friday, said, “When the SP found that the tactic of fielding imported candidate is not working, it mounted elephant (BSP’s poll symbol) on bicycle (SP’s symbol)…that cycle has already dismantled.”
He pointed out that against BJP fielding local party worker Upendra Shukla, the SP “imported” its candidate, Nishad Party leader Praveen Kumar Nishad. Maintaining that the people want good governance and development in the state, he said, “People do not want the rule of Aurangzeb in the state.”
Adityanath said this while addressing a meeting in Nishad caste-dominated Unwal town, in Sehjanwa Assembly segment, where BJP leader Uma Shankar Nishad was recently elected chairman of the local body.
Canvassing for bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies concluded on Friday; both seats go to the polls on Sunday.
Sources in BJP said the party is concerned more about Gorakhpur because let alone defeat, even a decline in margin of victory compared to 2014, could send adverse message for the party ahead of 2019 polls. The BJP aims to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats from UP in 2019, up from of 73 it won from UP in 2014.
Besides addressing as many as 16 pre-election meetings, Adityanath, eager to hold on to and increase the victory margin of 3.13 lakh votes with which he had won in 2014, has also appealed for a bigger voter turnout in his meetings.
In 2014 General Election, Adityanath had secured 5.39 lakh votes, while SP’s Rajmati had got 2.26 lakh votes and BSP’s Ram Bhuval 1.76 lakh. Bhuval had later joined BJP and is now in SP.
Several state ministers have taken part in Gorakhpur canvassing. The BJP also reconstituted the organisational units down to the grassroots level and adjusted the Hindu YuvaVahini (HYV) leaders in these units to prevent any loss of votes due to differences between the BJP and HYV cadres.
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:44 amALL THESE CONVERTS IN REALITY ARE HINDUS, but sadly they think they are muslims................. How poor and defenseless Hindus were brutalized by terrorists like khilji from turkey, taimur from mongo lia and akbar aurangjeb from uzbek ancestory to convert them to "THEIR" islamic cult is a historical fact................... But you know whats ""THE MOST MISERABLE FACT?"" its this, that even after islamic terrorist rule is over, these converts STILL call themselves muslims, they STILL follow arabic culture, STILL read their literature, and STILL praise and defend rapists, murders of their own family ancestors!................ they EVEN NAME THEIR CHILDREN after those tormentors! What a pity!!............. Its called doing MENTAL SLAVERY, and this HABIT of mental slavery is due to inter-generational PHYSICAL SLAVERY for almost 1000 years......... But converts need to show right understanding and courage to break free themselves from this vicious cycle of mental slavery.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:44 amTOOLS OF CONVERSION BY MUGAL/ISLAMIC TERRORISTS:----- 1. VIOLENCE: Most were converted using this methodology, Which included beating, killing, kidnap, rape to convert people forcibly, terrorists like taimur, khilji, aurangjeb followed this mostly. ------- 2.TAXES: Very low taxes for those who convert and very high taxes for those stay Hindus, like Jazia Tax, agriculture taxes and all other taxes ------- 3.LAWS and PUNISHMENTS: Laws were very harsh and harassing for those who stayed Hindus, If anyone committed crime and choose to convert, he was given very less punishment. ------- 4.MONEY: Many were given greed of money to convert to islamic cult. ------- 5.LAND: Land was also given to some powerful but greedy and treacherous people if they convert. --------It was the unparalleled resistance and bravery of those who refused to convert and fought back, that saved this land from becoming an ISLAMIC STATE......##SOURCE## Various history books on medieval India, you can read yourself also.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:44 amWHO ARE CONVERTS?----------- mugal/islamic terrorists targeted those weak and poor Hindus who were defenseless, and to convert them they used extreme torture, beating, killing, rape, and in some cases money also............. after conversion these people were treated as CONVERTED SLAVES by mugals.......their DNAs/Genes degraded under slavery for more than 1000 years........... BRAVE HINDUS didnt bend knees to accept islam and fought back,,, lakhs of us were killed and most brutal torture were inflicted on us ,,, but we still kept fighting GENERATIONS AFTER GENERATIONS for more than 1000 years till we finished them...........THIS also gave freedom to those converted slaves.........but instead of thanking for giving them freedom and GETTING UNITED, they started fighting with the Hindus becaz of their inter-generational teaching of islamic terrorism and quran which they started following after conversion........and now they follow, praise and defend THEIR OWN TORMENTORS! Pity for them!Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 6:46 amWho made this Sadhu id iot the CM of UP.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 7:34 amAre a Phaki?Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:29 amCheck your mental statusReply
