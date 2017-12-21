Yogi Adityanath: Instead of Hanuman, Congress worships Tipu Sultan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday alleged that Hindu and BJP workers are being “brutally killed” in Karnataka and it is in a “state of anarchy” under the Congress rule. He said “the way in which Hindu and BJP workers are brutally killed and there is always a threat to their lives signifies the state of anarchy that exists in Karnataka under Congress rule.”
Speaking at the party’s ‘Parivarthana Yatra’ in Hubali, Adityanath also alleged that it is unfortunate that the Congress, instead of “worshipping Hanuman”, is “worshipping Tipu Sultan”.
“This is the difference in mindset because Congress wants to implement across the country the mafia raj that Rahul Gandhi has inherited. Karnataka has to dismiss this like Gujarat and Himachal have dismissed,” he said.
He accused the Congress of “insulting” India’s rich tradition by showing respect to the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, whose birth anniversary celebrations by the government had triggered a huge controversy and sharp divison of public opinion on the issue across the state.
“If Karnataka dismisses Congress in one go, no one else will come to worship Tipu Sultan,” he added.
He also accused the Congress of dividing the society in the name of caste and religion.
“Congress does not believe in development, their belief is in dividing the society in the name of caste or religion,” the UP chief minister said.
Alleging that there is a law and order problem in the state, he spoke about “brutal killings” of Hindu and BJP workers.
With PTI inputs
- Dec 22, 2017 at 5:25 amI hold no brief for the community (Mussies) given the nature of the Majority among them.But why should a CM who has waived farm loans,made roads pot free,provided 24/7 power and made Govt hospitals on par with Apollo hospitals have to go on exhuming a Tipu who is dead decades back.Has the Yogi got nothing to cliam expect raised the anti Mussie pitch to consolidate a vote bankReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 4:13 amTotal humbug I live in karnataka and do not see any anarchy as claimed On the contrary onebshould take a visitnto golconda fort and see the ruins of hindu and muslim temples which stood side by side The british created the policy of divide and rule and wecseem to be excelling at it People are more bothered about meeting their daily needs and politicians need to focus on ensuring clean governance and refucing prices rather than create religious divide Tje money spent could have been used for better purposesReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 1:38 amLook at his face and his gesture. The sub-human in him is quite revealing. Monkeys are more graceful than this saffron-glad MONKey.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 1:19 amWhat he means is that if you worship a monkey, you can develop monkey-like traits in you. In the process, you will become a monkey like he has become. Half-evolved beast: I've not seen him discussing economic policies, closing the digital divide that exists between cities and villages, improving infrastructure, making quality of education better. All he is concerned about is saffron and monkey. Rowdy semi-literate b_a_s_t_a_r_d.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 1:11 amNow o wa spreading lie in Karnataka and his baap and tadipar will join him soon there..Reply
