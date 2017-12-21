Yogi Adityanath: Instead of Hanuman, Congress worships Tipu Sultan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express file photo) UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday alleged that Hindu and BJP workers are being “brutally killed” in Karnataka and it is in a “state of anarchy” under the Congress rule. He said “the way in which Hindu and BJP workers are brutally killed and there is always a threat to their lives signifies the state of anarchy that exists in Karnataka under Congress rule.”

Speaking at the party’s ‘Parivarthana Yatra’ in Hubali, Adityanath also alleged that it is unfortunate that the Congress, instead of “worshipping Hanuman”, is “worshipping Tipu Sultan”.

“This is the difference in mindset because Congress wants to implement across the country the mafia raj that Rahul Gandhi has inherited. Karnataka has to dismiss this like Gujarat and Himachal have dismissed,” he said.

He accused the Congress of “insulting” India’s rich tradition by showing respect to the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, whose birth anniversary celebrations by the government had triggered a huge controversy and sharp divison of public opinion on the issue across the state.

“If Karnataka dismisses Congress in one go, no one else will come to worship Tipu Sultan,” he added.

He also accused the Congress of dividing the society in the name of caste and religion.

“Congress does not believe in development, their belief is in dividing the society in the name of caste or religion,” the UP chief minister said.

Alleging that there is a law and order problem in the state, he spoke about “brutal killings” of Hindu and BJP workers.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd