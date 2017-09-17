Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi to oversee preparations for Modi’s first visit since Assembly poll victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 110 feet cutout set for his 67th birthday celebration in front of state assembly in Lucknow on saturday Night. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 110 feet cutout set for his 67th birthday celebration in front of state assembly in Lucknow on saturday Night. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Varanasi on Sunday where he will review preparations to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 and 23 to inaugurate various infrastructure projects and address the people. “As PM is visiting Varanasi first time after BJP came to power in the state, Chief Minister himself is monitoring the preparations for his visit,” said a BJP leader. PM’s programme are scheduled to be held at the DLW ground and Shahanshahpur area on the city outskirts. PM is also likely to visit Assi ghat and Durgakund in the city.

PM will dedicate to people two bridges built over the Ganga, and a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers. The PM had laid foundation stone for the centre in November, 2014 and January, 2017 was the deadline for its completion. Spokesperson Bhardwaj said, them UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had laid foundation of both the bridges ‘Saamne ghat’ and ‘Balua ghat’ over Ganga river nearly 12 years ago, but the project remained incomplete. Its construction work got pace after BJP came to power in the state, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the chief minister will also lead ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ programme before the preparations review. BJP state vice-president JPS Rathore said, Likewise, ministers and office bearers of the state party unit will lead the campaign in different districts across the state.

BJP spokesperson for Kashi region, Sanjay Bhardwaj said, CM will also felicitate safai workers and other people associated with cleanliness campaign in the city. Earlier on Saturday, on the eve of PM’s birthday, BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey in Lucknow flagged off a team of doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance to help the people in flood affected area of Shravasti, Harraiya, Rambaharm Balrampur and Rudauli.

The Varanasi district administration, meanwhile, engaged 30 groups of local folk artistes to perform 120 street plays across the city on Saturday and Sunday and popularise public welfare schemes launched by Modi government and also create awareness among the masses about cleanliness. These groups performed 60 plays today and same number of plays will be performed on Sunday. For each play, administration is paying Rs 3,000 to each group.

