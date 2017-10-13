Yogi Adityanath in Gujarat’s Valsad: Wherever Rahul goes to campaign, Congress loses

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks at the annual Bharatatma Ashokji Singhal Vedic Awards 2017 function in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI) New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks at the annual Bharatatma Ashokji Singhal Vedic Awards 2017 function in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sent its senior leader and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to Gujarat campaign for the party ahead of the Assembly elections. In Valsad on Friday, Adityanath joined the BJP’s Gaurav Yatra with a swipe on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “Samjho jahan Rahul Gandhi prachaar karne chale gaye, wahan Congress ki haar pakki (If Rahul Gandhi goes to campaign somewhere, Congress is sure to lose),” he said.

The UP CM also said if the Gandhi family could not usher in development in Amethi, Rahul’s parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, in all these years, they cannot be trusted with the development of Gujarat either. “People who couldn’t build a collectorate in Amethi after ruling there for 3 generations, what development will they bring to Gujarat,” he said.

Stepping up his attack on the Congress for “overlooking” freedom fighter Sardar Patel, Adityanath said: “For 41 years Congress did not bother to give Bharat Ratna to Sardar Patel. When Atal Bihari Ji became prime minister, he raised the matter.”

The UP CM also took potshots at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Adityanath said, “One thing was famous about former PM Manmohan Singh: For any approval he always looked at Nehru-Gandhi family and stayed mum if they said no.”

Comparing Rahul Gandhi’s visits to Gujarat with those of Amit Shah, Adityanath said, “Amit Bhai yahan aate hain par Rahul Gandhi Italy bhaag jaate hain tab unhe Gujarat ki yaad nahi aate (Amit bhai comes here but Rahul Gandhi runs away to Italy; Does he not remember Gujarat then?)”

Adityanath was recently in Kerala as part of the BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra.

(With ANI inputs)

