Congress responsible for naxalism, poverty in country: Yogi Adityanath in Gujarat

Hitting the road for the second day in Gujarat as part of the BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday stepped up his attack on the Congress, saying the party was responsible for poverty and naxalism in the country. “If there’s poverty, naxalism in the country today, Congress is responsible for it,” Adityanath said, addressing the public in Bhuj.

“Those who filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying Lord Ram and Lord Krishna never existed are visiting Dearkadhish temple now,” Adityanath added. He also commented on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the latter’s recent visit to the poll-bound state. “Rahul Gandhi and Congress do not have the right to talk about development in Gujarat.”

Adityanath talked about Gandhi’s constituency Amethi. “For 30 years, while they represented Amethi, Congress leaders couldn’t build the office of chief health officer there,” he said.

Adityanath has been campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, the dates for which have not been announced yet. Saturday marks the second day of the Yatra. Deputy chief minister of the state Nitin Patel accompanied him on the rally, along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. They began the rally from the Swaminarayan temple in Bhuj, Kutch.

(With inputs from Gopal Kateshiya in Gujarat)

