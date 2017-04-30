Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur: ‘EVM = Every Vote Modi’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, now UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too has brought out a catchphrase. He has taken the opposition parties’ apprehensions over the electronic voting machine (EVM) and called it to mean “Every Vote Modi”. The opposition parties had raised concerns over EVM tampering soon after the state assembly polls last months in which BJP won more than two-thirds of the seats.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at a hotel in his home district of Gorakhpur on Saturday, Adityanath said that in the recent municipal polls in Delhi as well, the public proved that the “meaning of EVM was no more electronic voting machine but it has become ‘every vote Modi’”

“The Delhi public proved that they have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in his effort to make India the biggest economic power in the world,” said the chief minister. “BJP Delhi state president Manoj Tiwari spoke to me over phone after their civic polls and said there was a UP effect. I feel that we will record a victory in the coming local body elections bigger than recent Assembly elections.”

Uttar Pradesh will see elections to its 744 urban local bodies in June. CM asked the workers to intensify campaigns to popularise the schemes of central and state government. In another event at the Gorakhpur University campus where foundation stones of several projects estimated to be worth Rs 261 crore were laid. CM said here that restoring rule of law was a challenge but claimed his government has already changed the atmosphere in one month and that the state has become an attractive investment destination.

“We will not allow any person to play with law. We will not let UP slip into anarchy,” he said. He also said that his government will provide free electricity connection to below poverty line consumers.

“But, I appeal to the people to get into the habit of paying electricity bills. Every one should pay at least a minimum bill so that we could meet the target of uninterrupted 24-hour power supply across the state by October, 2018,” CM said.

He also said that the foundation for two new sugar mills will be laid and one mill will be made operational in eastern UP in next few months. He said that increase in industries will generate employment. He once again asked party workers not to agitate as they were the government now. “If path of agitation is adopted, then it will worsen the situation,” CM said. There was is a need to take the government schemes to the society without discrimination, he added.

In case of grievance, he asked workers to send forward their issues and suggestions to the government through MLAs, MPs and party organisation leaders. He announced the laying of a foundation for a coaching centre for civil service aspirants, an auditorium, two new bus stations, hostels for SC/ST students and a four-lane underpass in Nanda Nagar area.

