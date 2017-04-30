Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur: Amanmani Tripathi on stage irks BJP

Amanmani Tripathi touching the CM’s feet. (PTI) Amanmani Tripathi touching the CM’s feet. (PTI)

Sharing the stage with chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhpur University campus, where he said no one would be allowed to “play with the law”, was Nautanwa MLA (Independent) Amanmani Tripathi, accused of murdering his wife. His presence was not appreciated by the BJP which claimed that he was there on the government’s invitation. BJP’s Gorakhpur Mahanagar president Rahul Srivastava said that the programme in university campus was organised by the government.

“BJP’s programme was at the hotel where the CM address party workers. We did not invite Amanmani there,” said Srivastava and added that the administration did wrong by inviting Amanmani to the CM’s event. Another senior BJP leader who was at the university campus event, said that Amanmani was invited in his capacity as a local MLA. The government had invited all MLAs from Gorakhpur division and Nautanwa falls under this, he said.

Meanwhile, Amanmani had welcomed Adityanath on stage by touching his feet. He is accused of murdering his wife Sara and a CBI probe is onging. At present, he is out on bail. His parents were convicted in another murder case.

CM to attend RSS, BJP Meet

CM Yogi Adityanath will attend a “coordination” meeting in Gorakhpur Sunday that will be attended by office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP’s regional unit. According to BJP leaders, apart from selected office bearers of regional committee, selected district chiefs and organisation secretaries have been invited. The agenda will be the maintenance of coordination between the government, BJP and other RSS offshoots.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now