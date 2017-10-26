Yogi Adityanath in Agra Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh CM to visit Taj Mahal, inaugurate development projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Agra on Thursday to visit the 17th-century Mughal monument, Taj Mahal. He is expected to spend close to 30 minutes at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. According to his official tour programme, he will also visit the Shah Jahan park nearby.
Yogi Adityanath, who allocated Rs 370 crore for development projects related to the mausoleum, will lay the foundation stone for a tourist pathway from Taj Mahal to Agra Fort. A mega cleanliness campaign will also be flagged off by the UP chief minister. At least 500 BJP workers and social activists are expected to take part in the cleanliness drive around the west gate of Taj Mahal.
Yogi Adityanath in Agra Live Updates:
BJP MP Vinay Katiyar: "Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple. There are many symbols of Hindu gods and goddesses in Taj. It was known as Tejo Mahal and water used to drip from its ceiling...."
"If this was only a grave then why are so many rooms built here? There is no need to demolish any structure anywhere. Its name should be changed to Tejo Mahal... The British did not demolish our structures but the Mughals did,"Mr Katiyar said.
Haryana minister Anil Vij: "Taj Mahal ek khoobsurat kabristan hai (Taj Mahal is a beautiful graveyard)."
BJP MLA Sangeet Som: "Many people were worried that the Taj Mahal was removed from the list of historical places in the UP tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? The man who built Taj Mahal imprisoned his father. He wanted to massacre Hindus. If this is history, then it is very unfortunate and we will change this history, I guarantee you"
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi: "Will (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stop hoisting national flag from a monument built by traitors (Red Fort)? I challenge them to say it to UNESCO that they should remove it from list of world heritage sites."
“During his (Yogi Adityanath) tour of Agra.., the chief minister will be visiting all the places inside Taj Mahal,” principal secretary, tourism, Awanish Awasthi said on Wednesday.
Reacting to Sangeet Som’s remarks, Yogi Adityanath said it doesn’t matter who built Taj Mahal, but added it built by the “blood and sweat of Indians”.
However, addressing a rally in Gorakhpur recently, Yogi Adityanath called Taj Mahal the “pride of India” and referred to it as a “world class monument”. This was a significant departure from his remarks at a rally in Bihar last year, when he had said that the Taj does not represent Indian culture and that visiting foreign dignitaries should be presented with the Gita rather than replicas of Taj Mahal.
Yogi Adityanath’s visit precedes a series of controversies that rocked the BJP government, beginning with the Uttar Pradesh tourism department leaving out Taj Mahal from a booklet on development projects it undertook in the state.
This was followed by BJP MLA Sangeet Som claiming that Taj Mahal is “a blot on Indian history” built by “traitors”. He attempted to distort facts by claiming that Taj Mahal was built by a man who imprisoned his father. In fact, Shah Jahan was imprisoned by his son.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Lucknow, Vinay Katiyar claimed Taj Mahal was built on a Hindu temple which housed a Shivling.
Yogi Adityanath has arrived in Agra. He will be heading towards Taj Mahal later in the day