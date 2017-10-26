Yogi Adityanath in Agra Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh CM to visit Taj Mahal, inaugurate development projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Agra on Thursday to visit the 17th-century Mughal monument, Taj Mahal. He is expected to spend close to 30 minutes at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. According to his official tour programme, he will also visit the Shah Jahan park nearby.

Yogi Adityanath, who allocated Rs 370 crore for development projects related to the mausoleum, will lay the foundation stone for a tourist pathway from Taj Mahal to Agra Fort. A mega cleanliness campaign will also be flagged off by the UP chief minister. At least 500 BJP workers and social activists are expected to take part in the cleanliness drive around the west gate of Taj Mahal.

