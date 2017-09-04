Yogi has made whole UP ‘rogi’: Congress on Farrukhabad hospital tragedy

Congress leaders Raj Babbar (L) and Randeep Singh Surjewala (R) (ANI) Congress leaders Raj Babbar (L) and Randeep Singh Surjewala (R) (ANI)

In light of the Farrukhabad tragedy where 49 children died in one month allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply at a medical facility, the Congress on Monday criticised the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saying that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘has made the entire state rogi (a patient)’.

“You hail from Uttar Pradesh and it is your direct responsibility. The Chief Minister is incapable of governing the state and he should be replaced very soon. And if you do not take this step, then maybe you are insensitive towards newborns as they are not ‘voters’,” ANI quoted Raj Babbar, chief of the UP Congress, as saying.

Launching a scathing attack on Adityanath, Babbar said, “Even after this tragedy, the Chief Minister is sitting in Mathura to attend a RSS function.”

Separately, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Adityanath has turned the whole state into ‘rogi’ (ailing) and the BJP has remained ignorant all this while. Another bone-chilling incident of death of 49 children in Farrukhabad has now come to light. It shakes one’s soul and our heart reaches out to the parents who have lost their new born babies.”

“Is this the manner, we are going to treat the future of this country. It could be a ‘mere statistics’ for the BJP Government, but please go and ask those who have lost their new born babies,” he said.

Criticising PM Modi and highlighting states where BJP governments were in power, Surjewala said, “When will Modi ji wake up? And when will responsibility of Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and also of Rajasthan and Jharkhand be determined?”

Close to 49 children lost their lives in a period of almost 30 days at Ram Manohar Lohia Rajkiya Chikitsalaya, government-run medical facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad. The cause of the deaths is being reported as lack of oxygen as well as medicinal supply to patients. An FIR has been registered against senior officials of the hospital, including the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS).

Recently, more than 60 child deaths in 30 days were reported at the BRD Medical College Hospital in the state’s Gorakhpur, which is also the CM’s constituency. The deaths had also allegedly occurred due to lack of oxygen supply to patients, who were suffering from the encephalitis virus. The death toll for 2017 for children’s deaths at the facility has touched 1,317.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd