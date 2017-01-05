Yogi Adityanath hails Supreme Court decision on no vote for religion

Yodi Adityanath added that India’s Constitution is secular and the practice of seeking vote on the basis of caste, creed, religion, community and language should be stopped. Yodi Adityanath added that India’s Constitution is secular and the practice of seeking vote on the basis of caste, creed, religion, community and language should be stopped.

Hailing the Supreme Court’s ruling on no vote for religion, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath has asserted that the provision needs more detailed explanation. “It is a welcome move and Representation of People’s act (RPA) already limits politicians from asking for votes on the basis of religion, but this provision needs to be explained,” he said.

Adityanath added that India’s Constitution is secular and the practice of seeking vote on the basis of caste, creed, religion, community and language should be stopped. The Supreme Court, on Monday, in its verdict on 1995 Hindutva judgement said no politician can seek a vote in the name of caste, creed, or religion.

Watch what else is making news

The seven-judge constitution bench of the apex court further stated that election was a secular exercise and therefore, the process which follows it should also be adopted. “Election is a secular exercise and thereby its way and its process should be followed also. Function of an elected representative should be secular,” it said. “Relationship between man and God is an individual choice and state is forbidden to such an activity,” the apex court said further.

Earlier, during the hearing by a seven judge Constitutional bench, the apex court had said that it won’t reconsider 1995 judgment which defined Hindutva as “a way of life and not a religion.” The observations came after an on interlocutory application filed by social activist Teesta Setalvad requested the bench to reconsider the 95 judgment. The bench, headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur, said the court will not go into the larger debate as to what is Hindutva or what its meaning is and will not reconsider the 1995 judgment.