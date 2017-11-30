Yogi Adityanath govt plans investors’ meet in February, targets MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore

Adityanath is monitoring the preparations for the event (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) Adityanath is monitoring the preparations for the event (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to showcase Uttar Pradesh as the next “investment destination” by holding a grand investors’ meet in Lucknow on February 21 and 22, for which it has set itself an ambitious target of signing MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore.

While invites have already been sent out to 12 countries, including the USA, Korea and Japan, the state government has planned at least six roadshows in major cities across the country over the next two months to sell “brand Uttar Pradesh”. These roadshows will be held in: New Delhi on December 8, Bengluru on December 18, Hyderabad on December 19, Mumbai on December 21, Ahmedabad on December 22 and in Kolkata on January 5. The chief minister will be leading the Mumbai roadshow, while the remaining will be helmed by Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and senior officials.

Sources said efforts are being made to seek a better response so that the government — which will be completing a year in power in March next year — can count the event as an achievement.

While past chief ministers too have held investors’ meetings, this would be the first time a chief minister will lead a roadshow. Adityanath is also monitoring the preparations for the event.

Investors’ meetings held by the previous Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati governments were held outside Lucknow.

“The chief minister will be leading the roadshow in Mumbai, while the rest of the roadshows will be led by the infrastructure and industrial development minister. We are targeting 5,000 delegates and signing of Rs 50,000 crore MoUs,” said Industrial Development Commissioner of the state government, Anup Chandra Pandey.

He said that the state government has identified 12 focal areas, including food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT manufacturing hubs, solar energy etc, which will be highlighted through the roadshows in different cities. For these roadshows, 13 policies have been identified for being showcased, including the recent Industrial Development Policy.

The government has also tied up with the Confederation of Indian Industries to organise a dialogue with potential investors during the roadshows.

