Yogi Adityanath govt bans bouquets, gifts at official events

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order saying that people should bring books and single roses as gifts at government events. On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested state governments and chief ministers during a speech in Kochi not to gift him big flower bouquets. “I appeal to people to give a book instead of the bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference,” news agency ANI quoted the PM Modi as saying.

An MHA notice subsequently said that “all states and union territories are requested to suitably sensitise all concerned to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions.” Earlier this year, during ‘Mann ki Baat’ programs, PM Modi expressed his wish that people should gift useful products like books or handkerchiefs rather than flower bouquets which land up in dustbin after few days.

“We should gift Khadi handkerchiefs as it will help poor artisans, and books so that people are inspired to get into the habit of reading. I would not reject if someone gifts me a bouquet but I feel that this issue should continue to be discussed.,” PM Modi has said.

According to IANS, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, Principal Secretary, Information, said that from now on instead of big and expensive flowers bouquets, a single flower or books can be gifted. Awasthi said that the decision has been taken to cut down on unnecessary expenses. He said that a copy of the GO has been sent to all departments and officials for compliance.

