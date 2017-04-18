Yogi Adityanath government transfers 41 IAS officers in second major reshuffle

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday transferred 41 IAS officers, including the vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority, Satyendra Singh.

This was the second major administrative reshuffle undertaken by the BJP government in UP. Earlier this month, 20 IAS officers were issued similar orders and eight officers have been put on the waitlist.

Days after he was sworn in as chief minister, Adityanath sought a review of four major projects green lit during the Akhilesh Yadav regime.

Special Secretary Urban Planning and Housing Housing Department, RJ Chowdhary directed the vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority to submit a detailed report within three days after probing the alleged irregularities in the projects.

