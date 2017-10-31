Yogi Adityanath government set to introduce NCERT books in madrasas

Subjects like math, home science, science, general studies, logic and philosophy were introduced to the madrasa curriculum at the higher secondary level a few years ago as part of the modernisation initiative. Subjects like math, home science, science, general studies, logic and philosophy were introduced to the madrasa curriculum at the higher secondary level a few years ago as part of the modernisation initiative.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to introduce NCERT books and make math and science compulsory subjects at the higher secondary level in madrasas. The move comes after the state government recently started the process of online registration of madrasas, apart from asking them to provide details of teachers, number of students and management committee members. “The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board is working on the proposal, which has been given the initial go ahead. We will not touch religious curriculum, and instead have planned to introduce additional steps to make madrasa education more effective and job-oriented,” state Minority Affairs Minister, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

“The idea is to not only make subjects like math and science compulsory, but also introduce vocational education so that students coming out of madrasas in the state can compete with other schools as well,” he added. Chaudhary said the proposal is still in its initial stages and the department is working on giving it final shape. He further said, “The state government is working on the lines of introducing visible changes in the curriculum to ensure that students coming from madrasas can complete with others in professions like medical as well as engineering.”

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had also tweeted, “Madarson mein NCERT ki kitabon se bhi hogi padhai, madarsa board kar raha taiyari…” The picture tweeted by him also mentioned, “Alia sttar par gadit aur science honge anivarya…Sarkar se manjoori ke baad board kar raha taiyari (NCERT books will also be incorporated for study in madrasas, the madrasa board is making preparations…math and science will be made compulsory at the Alia level…After permission from the government, board is making preparations.”

Subjects like math, home science, science, general studies, logic and philosophy were introduced to the madrasa curriculum at the higher secondary level a few years ago as part of the modernisation initiative. However, these subjects are optional. The compulsory subjects include Arabic and Persian literature, Urdu literature, Theology (Shia/Sunni), General English etc.

“Madrasa education is in two parts. One is Dinayat or Islamiyat, the other is general education. While we are not making any changes in the Dinayat part, we are just trying to ensure that the curriculum is divided classwise as per the age and aptitude of the child. As far as the second part — general education — is concerned, we are trying to standardise it according to modern trends and global point of view,” said Rahul Gupta, registrar of the UP Board of Madrasa Education.

Gupta further said that NCERT already has science, maths and social science books in Urdu and the board is working on a draft to introduce modern education so that students can compete with those of any other board. He also said that after completion, the draft will first be cleared by the board and then sent to the government for final approval.

As for online registration, Gupta said that around 16,500 madrasas have been registered online with the government and the details provided by them are currently being scrutinised by minority officers of the concerned districts.

