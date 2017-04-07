Yogi Adityanath government press conference highlights: ‘No liquor shops in residential areas’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Shrikant Sharma held a press conference in Lucknow on Friday in which he talked about the various reforms decided by the state government at a cabinet meeting held on Thursday night. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and crucial decisions regarding liquor ban in the state were taken in the meeting.

Highlights:

1:03 pm: If you see a liquor shop in a restricted area, inform the rightful authorities. Do not resort to violence or vandalism. It is not justified by law: Shrikant Sharma

1:02 pm: If anyone opens up a liquor shop in restricted areas, they will be prosecuted. I also urge people to not take law in their hands: Shrikant Sharma

1:00 pm: The Uttar Pradesh government will ensure that the Supreme Court guidelines on liquor ban are followed strictly in the state: Shrikant Sharma

12:59 pm: The government will ensure that electricity is provided to district headquarters for 24 hours, Tehsils areas for 20 hours and for 18 hours in villages.

12: 57 pm: The government will also look into the schemes launched by Samajwadi Party government and will remove the name “Samajwadi” from the schemes. Yogi government might also look into the licenses issued by Akhilesh Yadav government to liquor shops.

12:55 pm: Children will be taught English from Nursery

12:52 pm: No liquor shops to open nearby residential area.

12: 50 pm: Liquor shops will be not be operational within 500 m nearby hospitals, educational institutions and religious places.

