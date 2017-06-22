Yogi Adityanath government likely to replace chief secretary soon

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File) UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government, which is going to complete 100 days, is likely to replace Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, the only top officer from the previous Samajwadi Party regime to continue after the new Cabinet took charge, said sources. Bhatnagar, a 1983 batch IAS officer, was appointed chief secretary during the last phase of the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Sources said that the 1981 batch IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, who is Union road, transport and highways secretary, is the front runner for the post of the chief secretary. Kumar has earlier served Union ministries of petroleum and natural gas, finance and shipping, and the central Cabinet secretariat.

In Uttar Pradesh, Kumar has previously served as the divisional commissioner of Saharanpur, Meerut as well as in the industrial development department. A senior officer in the government said he is likely to return from deputation soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App