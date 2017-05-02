Yogi Adityanath government decides to celebrate ‘UP Diwas’ on January 24

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday decided to celebrate ‘UP Diwas’ on January 24, the day the erstwhile United Provinces was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh, by showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister in Lucknow.

“BJP and the Yogi government believe that the identity of the state and the country lies in its birth. The cabinet has decided to celebrate January 24 as UP Diwas,” cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said. The United Provinces unit was renamed as Uttar Pradesh on on January 24, 1950.

A committee of ministers and officials would be formed to plan for the UP Diwas and supervise preparations for celebrating the day with fervour across the state on January 24, next year, an official said. He said a range of programmes would be organised to mark the day and people would be made aware of the state’s history, culture and contribution to freedom struggle.

An event would be organised in Lucknow where the chief minister and the Governor would be present, he said. Governor Ram Naik had in 2014 asked the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to observe UP Diwas on January 24 in 2015.

