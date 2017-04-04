Yogi govt in UP holds first cabinet meet, waives off more than Rs 30,000 crore worth farmers’ loans

The Uttar Pradesh goverment today held its first Cabinet meeting in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh goverment today held its first Cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held their maiden Cabinet meeting 15 days after Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony following BJP’s massive victory in the state assembly polls last month. This was the first official Cabinet meeting, although several informal meetings have been held previously. In a huge relief of farmers in the state, the government announced that it will be waiving off loans up to Rs 1 lakh of at least 2.15 crore small and marginal farmers totalling Rs 30,729 crore. Speaking about non-performing assets (NPA) regarding farmers’ loans, BJP’s Siddharthnath Singh said, “We have waived off NPA worth Rs 5,630 crore.” This was one of the government’s crucial poll promise.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that after coming to power in the state he will make sure the government takes the decision to waive off farmers’ loans in its first Cabinet meeting. In addition to this, farmers will also get Rs 10 more than minimum support price per quintal. It was also decided that at least 500 wheat buying centres will be set up, which will be monitored directly by the CM.

The formation of Anti-Romeo squads also figured prominently in the discussions. While the government defended the initiative, set up primarily to check instances of eve-teasing and harassment of women in the state, it said the opposition leaders are trying to tarnish the image of the squad. It added that the police has been told not to harass couples sitting inside parks. To check the menace of illegal mining in the state, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will be heading a new panel to probe the matter

In view of the crackdown on slaughter houses and meat shops in the state, the government reiterated that it won’t allow illegal slaughter houses to run, adding that it will definitely review application of fresh license. The UP government’s decision to shut down illegal slaughter houses in the state received a lot of flak from the opposition parties, with critics pointing out that the move is largely aimed at meat sellers in general.

Ever since Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has swiftly executed some of their election promises. They moved quickly to take action against illegal slaughter houses and meat shops in the state, formed anti-romeo squads to prevent eve-teasing, banned tobacco consumption and pan for legislators and government officials during working hours.

Here are the key points discussed:

