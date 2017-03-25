‘Development for all, appeasement for none’: Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur’s Maharana Pratap Inter College. (Source: ANI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur’s Maharana Pratap Inter College. (Source: ANI)

During his maiden visit to his constituency since his elevation as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed a crowd at Gorakhpur’s Maharana Pratap Inter College where he said he would push through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ in the state. Thanking the 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, he further said he would look at development for all in the state and won’t allow any discrimination in any form. “Na jaati, na mazhab, na ling ke naam par koi bhedbhaav hoga. Vikaas sabka hoga. Kisi ka tushtikaran nahi hoga (There won’t be any discrimination in the name of caste, religion or gender. Development is for all and appeasement for none),” Adityanath said while addressing the crowd.

This is the first time the former head priest of Gorakhnath temple is visiting his parliamentary constituency. On occasion of Yogi Adityanath’s visit, posters of him were put all over the city and people queued up outside the Gorakhnath temple where he is scheduled for a visit on Saturday.

#WATCH Live from Gorakhpur (UP) : Welcome ceremony of Yogi Adityanath on his first visit to Gorakhpur as CM http://t.co/tTLENhrhMo — ANI (@ANI_news) March 25, 2017

During the rally, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the state won’t be neglected anymore and that he would look at addressing the regional imbalance in the state. He also ensured that women’s safety in the state would be made a priority. Speaking about setting up anti-Romeo squads to check eve-teasing and safety of women, Adityanath said if girls and boys are together on roads with consent they should not be troubled.

During his address, Adityanath also said that Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims would be given an aid of around Rs one lakh. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that a ‘Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan’ would be set up in either Lucknow, Ghaziabad or Noida.

Yogi Adityanath will be in Gorakhpur till Sunday during which he plans to visit the temples in the city.

