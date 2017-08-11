In Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur, at least 30 children succumb to encephalitis in last 48 hours

At least 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in last 48 hours at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital, reported news agency ANI. “Total 30 deaths in last 48 hours. Supply of liquid oxygen was disrupted yesterday day due to pending payment. Requested suppliers not to disrupt supply,” said District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Lok Sabha constituency of Gorakhpur has seen at least 114 deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) this year alone. AES is an umbrella classification under which comes the diseases Japanese Encephalitis (JE), water-borne encephalitis and scrub typhus, among others. As an MP, Yogi Adityanath had actively raised the issue.
In the wake of this incident, an inquiry committee has been set up to ascertain the exact causes of the deaths and it has been asked to submit its report by Saturday evening.
In an interview to the Indian express, Ravindra Kumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Gorakhpur, said the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is reducing with each passing year. “The CFR last year was more than 20 percent and this year we have reduced it to 16 percent. In 2015, the CFR was somewhere near 30 percent,” CMO said, adding that the threat of JE has nearly ended although it has, like lsat year, claimed three deaths this year.
“In the months of August to October, people are more prone to acquiring some form of AES. Therefore we are trying to make people aware of the importance of cleanliness, drink clean and boiled water, and should rush to hospital if there is fever,” said the CMO.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:48 pmThere is ambulance for cow in UP, but no proper medical facilities for children's , this is called sanghi model governance.Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:47 pmBJP serves people only I.n words. Only fekugiri n no action, n bhakts are still blind to see it.Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:39 pmThis failure of Modi sarkar. Union Government not interested to serve people more interested in buying Congress MLAs in Gujarat. And UP people made a mistake in electing a useless Party who is interested in only serving big business manReply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:33 pmSomeone needs to be punished .... Don't let person go free whoever is responsible...Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:32 pmWhat a created by accounts administration of hospital have created. Technician to cmo/ prin l did not knows about failure of oxygen. Bill of oxygen might be pending with accounts section from months. If so, what was the reason of pending? Why cmo/ principle has taken no alternative/ immediate steps, as soon as first untoward incident had taken place.Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:28 pmSome news channel was providing 24 hours for his Yogi and BJP. Fact will come out and people will realised. BJP most corrupt partReply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:25 pmso Sorry for the Kids. Modi and Yogi must dip in sewage from shame. From President, V.P, Pm to C.M all BJP thugs. Why not treat them with Yoga and aurveda, Treat them with gau mutra and patanjali products. Shame on Blind Hindu facists . see what they have reduced this country to. They are mass murderers and thugs.Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 8:20 pmWhere are the Bhakts who said "give him a chance"? Oh yes, they must be researching on previous similar cases to say: "Where were you when... in 19xx?"Reply
- Load More Comments