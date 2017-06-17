Yogi Adityanath for strengthening ‘Parag’ milk brand to bring prosperity to farmers

He also said that there were immense possibilities for setting up milk processing units in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas. He asked for increasing the capacity of units being set up in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, officials said. He also said that there were immense possibilities for setting up milk processing units in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas. He asked for increasing the capacity of units being set up in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, officials said.

Stressing on strengthening ‘Parag’ – the state’s milk brand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today that it can bring prosperity to farmers by increasing their incomes. ‘For the prosperity of farmers, the Parag milk brand of the state need to be strengthened and developed,’ the chief minister who took part in a meeting on milk development and dairy farming said.

Thanking Amul for setting up milk processing units in the state, he said it will help farmers become self reliant and give them a life of dignity. He also exuded confidence that Amul will lend necessary support for further developing the Parag brand.

Stressing that people are ready to pay more for pure and good milk, Adityanath said there is a demand for good and organic things in the market. People are ready to even pay more for good milk and if it was made available with the help of dairy processing plants, the market for adulterated goods will die on its own, he said.

He also said that there were immense possibilities for setting up milk processing units in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas. He asked for increasing the capacity of units being set up in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, officials said.

Managing Director of Amul dairy, R S Sodhi said that Uttar Pradesh is the biggest milk producing state of the country which is more than double of what is produced in Gujarat. Explaining the working of Amul through a presentation, Sodhi said it (Amul) has paid Rs 360 crore as milk prices to farmers in UP which is likely to be taken to Rs 3,500 crore in the coming years.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also inspected a milk processing unit here on the Sultanpur road.

