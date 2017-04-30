Yogi Adityanath promises improved power supply, better roads ahead of June municipal polls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the state government was committed to solving the public issues. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the state government was committed to solving the public issues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured the public that the condition of the roads in the State would improve in the coming days. While addressing a gathering in UP’s Deoria, he said, “Hum logon ne ye sunishchit karne ko kahaa hai ki 15 June ke andar Uttar Pradesh ki sadkein gaddha-mukt ho jaayein (We have asked authorities to ensure that the roads are free of potholes by June 15). According to news agency ANI, the recently sworn in chief minister said that the state government would resolve all their problems. “This government is committed to solve the problems of public,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Targetting previous governments, the chief minister hinted that they had failed in improving the condition of the roads. “UP ki pehchaan bann chuki thi ki seema waha se shuru hogi jahaan se gaddha-yukt sadke shuru hongi, jahan se shaam ko andhera shuru hoga (It had become a part of UP’s identity that the state would begin where potholes appeared and there was no electricity in the evening),” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Adityanath also promised electricity for district headquarters. “Har zila mukhyalaya ko hum 24 ghante bijali denge. Har tehsil mukhyalaya ko 20 ghante aur har gramin kshetr mein 18 ghante bijali denge,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Saturday Adityanath had also appealed to people to pay their electricity bills. “I appeal to the people to get into the habit of paying electricity bills. Every one should pay at least a minimum bill so that we could meet the target of uninterrupted 24-hour power supply across the state by October, 2018,” CM had said.

Uttar Pradesh is all set to go to polls for its 744 urban local bodies in June. Adityanath has reportedly asked the party workers to campaign for and popularise the schemes of central and state government.

