Yogi Adityanath does not visit Lucknow eidgah, Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe

Deviating from the usual practice, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not visit the eidgah in Lucknow on Monday on the occasion of Eid, prompting his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav to take a swipe at him. However, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma visited the eidgah.
Reacting to Adityanath’s absence, Samajwadi Party president Yadav told reporters, “I am a former chief minister… I am here. He (Adityanath) should tell why he did not come.” It has been customary for Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to visit an eidgah on the occasion of Eid, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan.
Adityanath, however, greeted the people on Eid and noted that the festival is a special occasion where the message of joy and peace is spread to the world. “This festival of happiness enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood as well as strengthening social unity. It gives everyone a message of peace and harmony in society,” he said.
Governor Ram Naik also visited the eidgah and extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid. The deputy chief minister said, “On one side there is eidgah and on the other Ramlila is played (in Aishbagh). This is an area of Ali and Bajrangbali and when both unite it gives strength to democracy.”
