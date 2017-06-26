Latest News
  • Yogi Adityanath does not visit Lucknow eidgah, Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe

It has been customary for Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to visit an eidgah on the occasion of Eid, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:June 26, 2017 5:44 pm
Yogi adityanath, Eid, Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI Photo
Deviating from the usual practice, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not visit the eidgah in Lucknow on Monday on the occasion of Eid, prompting his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav to take a swipe at him. However, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma visited the eidgah.

Reacting to Adityanath's absence, Samajwadi Party president Yadav told reporters, "I am a former chief minister… I am here. He (Adityanath) should tell why he did not come."

Adityanath, however, greeted the people on Eid and noted that the festival is a special occasion where the message of joy and peace is spread to the world. “This festival of happiness enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood as well as strengthening social unity. It gives everyone a message of peace and harmony in society,” he said.

Governor Ram Naik also visited the eidgah and extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid. The deputy chief minister said, “On one side there is eidgah and on the other Ramlila is played (in Aishbagh). This is an area of Ali and Bajrangbali and when both unite it gives strength to democracy.”

  1. V
    Vikrant
    Jun 26, 2017 at 6:10 pm
    Why the so called secular leaders dont visit Ram Janambhoomi even though they are mostly Hindus? Why dont they visit Krishna Janambhoomi? How many of them have visited Somnath or Kashi Vishwanath? So is it wrong to consider these leaders as anti Hindu?
    Reply
    1. S
      sreenath
      Jun 26, 2017 at 6:05 pm
      This is democracy Mr Akhilezh..if he does not want to go he will not it's his wish..so what big deal..don't have to lick your ass'like u do
      Reply
      1. R
        rk
        Jun 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm
        He is giving you chance to dangle carrot before your favorite votebank
        Reply
