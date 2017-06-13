Yogi Adityanath discusses developmental projects with PM Modi, Union ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union ministers in New Delhi to discuss the developmental projects in the state. A statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said Modi assured Adityanath of support to the developmental schemes introduced by him in the state and appreciated the works of his administration.

Besides the prime minister, Adityanath met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during his two-day stay in the national capital. Adityanath, who is still a member of the Lok Sabha, also called on BJP president Amit Shah.

During his meeting with Goyal on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister discussed the issues related to power production and transmission in the state. Addressing a joint press conference with Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday, he said his government had decided to augment the internal road infrastructure for a 76-km stretch for the Kumbh Mela in 2019.

Adityanath also said the work on a Rs-2,460 crore project to construct a six-lane bridge on the Ganga at Allahabad would commence soon.

