Yogi Adityanath directs officials to hand out loan waiver certificates to 86 lakh farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that around 86 lakh farmers, who would benefit from the government’s loan waiver scheme, are provided certificates since actual loans could only be waived after the state Budget is passed.

In a special meeting to discuss crop loan waiver, Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that apart from issuing certificates to farmers, banks should be asked not to issue any notices to beneficiaries till the Budget is passed. For facilitating waiver of loans, he suggested setting up committees led by respective DMs for effective implementation of the scheme at districts, reported PTI.

The government, in its first Cabinet meeting, had decided to waive crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh of small and marginal farmers till March 31, 2016, with the total amount adding up to Rs 36,000 crore. According to an initial survey, around 86 such small and marginalised farmers were identified in the state. The CM has asked officials to personally provide ‘karja mafi praman patra’ to these farmers.

Meanwhile, a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has threatened to cut off supply of milk and vegetables to cities from Sunday if their demand for a CBI probe and an FIR into the police firing in Mandsaur are not met, said a PTI report.

Farmers in western UP are gearing up to raise issues ranging from unpaid dues to poor procurement infrastructure, which, they claimed, have not been adequately addressed by the Yogi government despite repeated assurances. The activities of cow protection vigilantes in the recent times have added more trouble to the sector, they said, according to the report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App