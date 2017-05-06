Yogi Adityanath completes 50 days in office: Here’s what his government has done so far

Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completes 50 days in office on Saturday. The 44-year-old leader was chosen by the BJP to become the 21st UP CM after the party secured a massive win in the assembly elections, forming a government in the state after 15 years. Adityanath, who has earlier been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, has been criticised in the past for his vitriolic statements on issues pertaining to the minority community. After being elected to the post of the chief minister, Adityanath has been reiterating the party’s stand on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ saying his government would work for everyone. “People had concerns even when PM Modi became the prime minister of this country, has there been any discrimination?” he said during a recent television event.

Here are the key developments in the fifty-day Yogi regime:

Anti-romeo squads

Acting on a key poll promise of forming “anti-Romeo squads”, CM Adityanath-led government fast-tracked formation of such groups to tackle harassment of women on UP streets. However, young men and women in UP were reportedly being harassed for being spotted in public places together. Acting on those complaints, Adityanath had directed Principal Secretary (Home) to prepare and issue guidelines regarding the formation and functioning of such squads.

Farmer loan waiver

At his first cabinet meeting, Adityanath said the state government would waive loans of Rs 36,359 crore taken by about 94 lakh small and marginal farmers Uttar Pradesh. The waiver amount includes Rs 5,630 crore loans of 7 lakh farmers whose accounts were declared non-performing assets (NPAs) by banks. This was a significant move since this had been a key poll promise by the BJP during the election campaign. In his election rallies, PM Narendra Modi had repeatedly promised to waive off farmer loans if his party was voted to power.

Crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses

A day after taking oath as UP CM, Adityanath ordered a crackdown on illegal abattoirs in the state. The move affected the livelihood of many leading to a meat shortage in UP. In its election manifesto, the BJP had said it would take “stern steps for closing down all illegal slaughterhouses besides banning mechanized slaughterhouses” once it came to power.

Power for All

During a state cabinet meeting, Adityanath ordered that district headquarters must get 24-hour power supply and 18-hour in rural areas, state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI. The ‘Power for All’ pact, signed between state and Centre, aims to meet the Centre’s target of making the state energy efficient by 2018. The state government also announced expansion of the ambit of helpline Dial 1911 through which the consumers in rural areas could communicate their complaints pertaining to power and electricity.

Cleaner UP

On Saturday, CM Adityanath participated in Swachhta Abhiyaan by taking a broom to clean the streets on Lucknow’s Balu Adda Malin Basti. Adityanath reportedly ordered officials to ensure that waste from drains was cleaned before the arrival of the rainy season. On Friday, the chief minister had expressed regret over the state’s dismal performance in Swachh Survekshan report. Adityanath had also banned the use of paan and gutka in government offices, at first, later extending the order to educational institutions and hospitals in UP.

Illegal mining

To curb illegal mining in the state, Adityanath ordered the the government would award government contracts only through ‘e-tendering’. The mining department needs to work in coordination with police and district administrations to put a check on illegal mining in the state. A group of ministers headed by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has submitted a report on a new mining policy and a crackdown on illegal mining.

