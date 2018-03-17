Another blow for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, State minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s son-in-law joins SP

Swami Prasad Maurya’s son-in-law Naval Kishore joins SP (ANI Twitter) Swami Prasad Maurya’s son-in-law Naval Kishore joins SP (ANI Twitter)

State minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s son-in-law Dr Naval Kishore Shakya on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav. Shakya is a surgical oncologist and runs a hospital in Farrukhabad city.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Shakya said he has deep interest in Buddhism and wished to develop Farrukhabad, an important Buddhist site also known as Sankassa.

“Although BSP has always worked for the welfare of Buddhists, Mayawati ji did not do enough for the development of the area. I find potential in Samajwadi Party and was inclined to it,” said Shakya.

Shakya’s entry to politics is rather ironic. In 2012, when his wife Dr Sanghmitra decided to contest the Assembly poll on a BSP ticket from Aliganj constituency in Etah, Shakya was against it. Sanghamitra lost that election. In 2017 local body polls, she campaigned against her mother-in-law Ramkali who contested, and lost, Sirhpura Nagar Panchayat chairperson post as an Independent.

“I do not have any issues with him (Swami Prasad). But, I have problems with Sanghmitra. She was my immediate junior in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and we were in love and married in 2010. We have a seven-year-old son, who lives with her now. Later, she joined politics in 2012, and we all know how politics could ruin families. We lived separately since. I now have joined politics as there is no such responsibility and I want to work for the development of Sankassa,” Shakya said.

Shakya said he had earlier worked as resident doctor at KGMU for around two years, and presently runs a hospital in Farrukhabad and a cancer hospital in Lucknow.

