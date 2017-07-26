Yogi Adityanath calls for solution to Ayodhya issue through talks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed that a peaceful solution to the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue should be found through bilateral talks. Both parties must abide by the Supreme Court’s advice regarding negotiations, said Adityanath who was on a visit here. He added that the government would take care of the sentiments of both Hindus as well as Muslims.

In his speech, the chief minister referred to Indonesia and said it was the biggest Muslim country where Ramayana was celebrated. Indonesians have accepted Islam as a way to worship God, but they are still very much attached to their old tradition of Ramayana, he said.

Adityanath also said that the Union government is thinking seriously to construct a Ram Sethu (Adam Bridge) connecting India to Lanka to give a full and final shape to Ramayana circuit. He said the Ramayana circuit will connect all cultural and traditional centres mentioned in the epic, adding that the circuit would be extended to Rameshwaram.

The Centre as well as the state government are developing all spots which are traditionally and culturally connected with the Hindu religion, he said. Development of ghaats along the rivers and cultural activities such as ‘Ram Leela’ and ‘Krishna Leela’ were also priorities, he said.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya to pay tributes to Ram Mandir movement leader Ram Chandra Das Paramhans whose death anniversary falls today. Paramhans, one of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, had died fourteen years ago. This was Adityanath’s second visit to Ayodhya in less than two months.

After becoming chief minister he had visited Ayodhya on 31 May to take part in the birthday celebration of VHP leader Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Ram Janambhoomi trust. Yogi, had during his last visit to the temple town also offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple here.

About a thousand people including sadhus and BJP leaders attended the chief minister’s public meeting in a small place adjacent to Digambar Akahara. Some persons including some sadhus expressed displeasure saying they were forcefully removed by the police as the chief minister was to arrive.

Faizabad district magistrate S K Rai however said “no one was removed forcefully but we requested some sadhus to go before the arrival of CM for security reasons”.

