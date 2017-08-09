Yogi Adityanath Cabinet meeting sets new rules for police recruitment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an exhibition organised by students in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an exhibition organised by students in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday decided to restore the written examination conducted as part of the recruitment process for hiring police constables, which had been done away with by the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government. Candidates who clear the written exam will then take the physical test to qualify.

BSP chief Mayawati had established the police recruitment board when she was in power in 2007. Her government had also devised rules and regulations for recruitment, which required constables to undergo measurement test, a physical test of running, and a finally written exam to qualify for the job.

The sequence of tests has also been changed by the new regime. Now, the written test will take place before the physical test.

The previous SP government had removed the procedure of conducting a written exam, instead preparing the merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their Class X and XII exams, and the marks scored in the physical test. It had also reduced the 10 km distance candidates had to run for their physical test to 4.8 km for men and 2.8 km for women.

Cabinet minister in the Yogi government Shrikant Sharma on Tuesday told mediapersons that norms have been changed in the physical test as well. Earlier, male candidates had to run 4.8 km in 27 minutes, a distance they will now have scale in 25 minutes. Similarly, female candidates who earlier had to run 2.4 km in 16 minutes, will now have to complete the distance in 14 minutes, said an official.

A merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination. In the written exam, there will be objective questions of maximum 300 marks and negative marking will be done for wrong answers.

According to home department officials, presently, while over 1 lakh constable posts are lying vacant, the first round of recruitment will be done for around 35,000 constables.

In another decision, the state government has changed the name of the ‘Samajwadi Kisan Evam Sarvhit Bima Yojana’ to ‘Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Sarvhit Bima Yojana’, an insurance scheme meant for the landless poor. Norms of the scheme have not been changed.

The Cabinet also decided that 1.56 lakh hectares in 68 districts (excluding 7 districts of Bundelkhand) will be made suitable for agriculture with a budget of Rs 477.33 crore in five years under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kisan Samridhi Yojana.

In another proposal passed on Tuesday, the Cabinet decided that LED lights will be used in street lights in all 16 municipal corporations. Sharma said that use of LED lights will save upto 50 per cent of energy.

He also said that the CM has directed ministers in-charge, divisional commissioners and district magistrates to visit flood-affected areas and ensure that people in these areas do not face problems. The CM himself will tour some flood-affected districts, the minister added.

