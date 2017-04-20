No poor will remain hungry and die without treatment in UP: Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government will have zero tolerance towards corruption. Speaking at a rally in Jhansi, Adityanath promised regular power supply in state and announced linking Bundelkhand with six lanes. He also assured that no poor will remain hungry and die without treatment during his tenure as chief minister.

Defending the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in UP, Adityanath said the action was taken following court’s order. He also promised to end water crisis in Bundelkhand.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath undertook a surprise inspection of the District Hospital in Jhansi where he enquired about treatment and other facilities from the patients. He also inspected the Krishi Mandi at the Kanpur Road and a primary school in Takori village in Badagaon and enquired about the mid-day meal given to the children.

This is Adityanath’s first visit to Jhansi in parchedBundelkhand region of the state after assuming office almost a month ago.

Bundelkhand covers a geographical area of around 70,000 square kilometres and includes seven districts of UP and six districts of MP. It comprises 13 districts in all — Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot (all in UP), and Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sagar and Damoh (all in MP).

The BJP in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto for 2017 UP Assembly elections) had said that it will constitute Bundelkhand Development Board to ensure all-round development of region. The manifesto also mentioned that the party will form Pond Development Authority (Talab Vikas Pradhikaran) to ensure conservation and revamping of various ponds.

In a major decision announced on April 2, the Adityanath government approved Rs 47 crore-package to ensure immediate availability of drinking water to Bundelkhand region.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd