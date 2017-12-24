Yogi Adityanath breaks Noida ‘jinx’, inspects Botanical Garden Metro ahead of inauguration

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Saturday inspected the new Botanical Garden Metro station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav UP CM Yogi Adityanath Saturday inspected the new Botanical Garden Metro station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

In a welcome departure from the past, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday broke the Noida ‘jinx’ which has prevented his predecessors from visiting the area over the fear of losing in the next election.

While former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav kept away from Noida during his tenure, his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is also a former chief minister, did not visit Noida when the Nihari murders came to light. Mayawati, however, braved the jinx and held a public meeting in Noida in 2011. She then went on to lose the 2012 assembly elections.

Former chief ministers Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh had also avoided visiting the area during their tenures. Rajnath reportedly stayed on the Delhi side of the border when he had inaugurated a flyover linking the city with Noida in 2002.

The ‘jinx’ began when chief minister Vir Bahadur Singh was asked to step down by the Congress high command in 1988. He was relayed the news after he had just returned from a visit to Noida.

On Saturday, Adityanath has inspected the new Botanical Garden Metro station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

“The PM is coming to inaugurate the new Metro section. His presence at a place alone is considered a sign of progress for that region. From the perspective of Noida and Greater Noida, the PM’s visit is very important,” he said.

He also met home investors and builders in the region and said 40,000 buyers would get possession by December 31.

“All three authorities have clearly been told that each builder will be audited, following which they should ascertain which builder can provide homes to buyers at a scheduled time. Second, authorities must see which buildings are to be given (to) co-developers. Third, if one still feels that justice is not being done to home buyers, all options for taking measures will be readied. The government and authorities cannot do anything about cases which are in court… but for those not in court, their issues will be looked into,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd