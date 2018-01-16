Yogi Adityanath breaks 16-year-old myth, spends night at Agra circuit house

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has broken a 16-year-old myth by spending a night at the Agra Circuit House — a place not chosen by any state Chief Minister for the last 16 years, officials said on Tuesday.

The monk-turned-politician also broke a 29-year-old myth by visiting Noida last year.

The last Chief Minister to have stayed in the Agra Circuit Couse, a government accommodation, was Rajnath Singh who was here 16 years back.

Incidentally, he lost his chair after the visit and none of his successors have dared to stay there since.

Neither Mulayam Singh Yadav, nor Mayawati and not even Akhilesh Yadav mustered the courage to stay at the circuit house for fear of losing power.

They stayed at plush five-star properties whenever in the Taj city. Adityanath stayed at suite number 1 at the circuit house and when he was asked about the jinx, he reportedly smiled and scoffed at it.

He has in the past said that he did not believe in myths.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also lauded the chief minister last month for not believing in myths.

Adityanath is in Agra to receive Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah as they come to visit Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App