Uttar Pradesh has begun to progress, says Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog vice-chairperson Rajiv Kumar with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Twitter: @UPGovt Niti Aayog vice-chairperson Rajiv Kumar with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Twitter: @UPGovt

NITI AAYOG vice-chairperson Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said the country will move ahead if Uttar Pradesh marches forward, and hence, the state must be one of the top priorities for the organisation.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow after a meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other government officials, Kumar said that UP has started to move ahead in last seven months. “In the last six to seven months, UP chal pada hai (UP has started to move). For the Niti Aayog, UP will be top priority. If UP moves ahead, India will also march forward. We are pleased and satisfied with the progress made in seven months (of Adityanath rule). It is wonderful to see projects moving forward,” he added.

“If there are any roadblocks in Delhi pertaining to development of UP, we will try to resolve them. There is no formality between us and we will move forward in the same spirit. The Niti Aayog is different from Yojana Aayog (Planning Commission), as we are a development partner of the state. We do not believe in holding a darbar in Delhi. We are meeting CMs of various states,” he said.

Asked to elaborate on some sectors where UP has started to make progress, Kumar cited changes in the labour laws and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (in rural areas). He observed that more efforts have to be made in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (in urban areas). “Speed of work in making the state open defecation free (ODF) has to be increased,” he said, adding that the CM has taken up a challenging task of making the state ODF by October, 2018.

About the 354-km Purvanchal Expressway, Kumar said Niti Aayog will support the project, for which the UP government has acquired 80 per cent of the land. State Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had recommended that the Centre should take up the project. “The state government is committed to develop this project, along with Bundelkhand expressway, with its own resources, if the Centre does not take it up immediately,” he added.

Earlier, in his meeting with Aayog officials, the CM said that the Purvanchal expressway project should be started soon after acquiring the remaining 10 per cent of the land within this month.

Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said that in the last meeting between Niti Aayog and the UP government in May, a joint working group was set up to draft a development roadmap for the state on nine issues — nutrition, education, health, rural development and drinking water, cleanliness, industry, agriculture, irrigation and water resources and urban areas.

He added that the Prime Minister is likely to be requested to hold the review meeting to look into the progress of the tasks in January, next year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App