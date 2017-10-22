Samajwadi Party claims law and order has deteriorated in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday alleged that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh had deteriorated. “All claims of crime control by the BJP government have fallen flat. Not a single day passes off without incidents of murder, loot, rape and other crimes being reported from different districts of the state,” the party’s national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.

The SP leader said that the “criminals who are already lodged in different jails of the state are virtually freely operating from there”.

“The criminals have not left the state. On the contrary, criminal elements from other states are coming here and committing crimes,” he said while criticising the Yogi Adityanath government.

Chaudhary said that people were tired of experiencing the difference between the words and actions of the BJP, and were waiting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to give a befitting reply.”

