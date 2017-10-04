Yogi Adityanath gets CPM invite: Visit Kerala hospitals to learn how to run them effectively

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo)

The CPI(M) took a sly dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Kerala to take part in the BJP Janraksha Yatra, over the Gorakhpur tragedy in which at least 70 children died at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in August.

Reacting to the news of Yogi Adityanath’s visit, the official Twitter handle of the CPI(M) posted:”We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively!”

The party’s general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP, Sitaram Yechury retweeted the post, adding that Yogi Adityanath can bring other BJP chief ministers along with him to learn from the CPM government in Kerala.

“He can bring other BJP leaders and CMs along who can learn from a state which has always rejected BJP,” Yechury tweeted.

On Tuesday, BJP national president Amit Shah kickstarted the party’s 14-day Janraksha Yatra from Payyannur, a communist bastion. In his speech, Shah targetted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the alleged spike in political violence against BJP and RSS workers.

“I want to remind the champions of human rights that violence has no colour,” he said. “Red violence is also violence. What crime have they (BJP/RSS workers killed allegedly by CPIM workers) done? That they joined a stream of thought that keeps nationalism and its interests above all? Don’t you consider these families’ loss as a loss? Your silence raises questions.”

Rejecting the allegations, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the BJP-RSS was trying to destabilise the LDF government in Kerala through their fake propaganda of “jihadi terror”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd