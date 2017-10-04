Yogi Adityanath gets CPM invite: Visit Kerala hospitals to learn how to run them effectively

The CPI(M) took a sly dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Kerala to take part in the BJP Janraksha Yatra, over the Gorakhpur tragedy in which at least 70 children died at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in August.
Reacting to the news of Yogi Adityanath’s visit, the official Twitter handle of the CPI(M) posted:”We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively!”
The party’s general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP, Sitaram Yechury retweeted the post, adding that Yogi Adityanath can bring other BJP chief ministers along with him to learn from the CPM government in Kerala.
“He can bring other BJP leaders and CMs along who can learn from a state which has always rejected BJP,” Yechury tweeted.
On Tuesday, BJP national president Amit Shah kickstarted the party’s 14-day Janraksha Yatra from Payyannur, a communist bastion. In his speech, Shah targetted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the alleged spike in political violence against BJP and RSS workers.
“I want to remind the champions of human rights that violence has no colour,” he said. “Red violence is also violence. What crime have they (BJP/RSS workers killed allegedly by CPIM workers) done? That they joined a stream of thought that keeps nationalism and its interests above all? Don’t you consider these families’ loss as a loss? Your silence raises questions.”
Rejecting the allegations, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the BJP-RSS was trying to destabilise the LDF government in Kerala through their fake propaganda of “jihadi terror”.
- Oct 4, 2017 at 1:15 pmYogi came to teach Kerala how to produce Milma U.rine, Cow Toddy, D.ung aluva, Dun.g chips etc.....promoting "Yogi Cow Excreta Products Limited" recipes. All Kerala resorts will be encouraged to offer these specialties to the tourists :) :) :)Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 1:10 pmYogi is not responsible for the state of affairs of hospitals in UP because the mess created by previous regimes will take considerable time to clear and Yogi has taken over recently.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 1:09 pmAdityanath can only teach how to create communal dis-balance.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 12:56 pmCome here (In Kerala) to learn how to murder opponents, come here to see how to cut hands of a persons who put their views against a particular communities. This is pictures of so called educated and high literacy rate of a state. It is very easy to eliminate those who contest views with CPM. This is gruesome picture of Kerala.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 1:09 pmYour hands are cut....how did you manage to type this comment ??Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 1:13 pmIts condemnable ... To cut off hand ... But it's not brutal as RSS killed Lankesh and kulburgi for speaking about casteismReply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 1:14 pmAnd go to UP, to learn how to kill newborns. Go to Gujarat to learn how to kill socially backward people and how to give Rs1/metre land to Adani. Go to Delhi to learn how to disrespect your elders and then how to do nautanki with fake tears. Go to Haryana to learn how to worship a rapist godman. Go to Assam to learn how to ask ex-servicemen to prove their nationality. Come back to Delhi to learn how to turn away people in need just because of their religion. Go to MP to learn how to do scams and the kill more than 50 people to cover the up. Go to the GOI to learn how to lie about your degrees and then try every trick in the book to block efforts to have your degree publicly available. Go to the ex-Gujarat CM to learn how to take crores of rupees from Sahara.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 12:54 pmCPM is taking credit for a thing it has no role, it has always played the role of killer of democratic values, it cannot accept dissent instead it resorts to political killings, fact is CPM must thank its Kerala nurses for their positive role in managing hospitals for at least last 75 to 100 years...perhaps CPM never existed in any formReply
