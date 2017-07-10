Uttar Pradesh government to use premier institute labs to test food adulteration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: Reuters) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh government will take the help of laboratories of premier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the Banaras Hindu University to test adulteration of food items. Presently the state government has only six laboratories to test 20,000 food samples each year which leads to delay in reports.

“We will be utilising laboratories of IIT-Kanpur, BHU, Institute of Engineering and Technology, Allahabad, and others for testing of samples of eatables collected from across the state. A draft of this proposal is ready and after approval we will implement this system,” Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Atul Garg told PTI.

He said with the help of these premier institutes, the reports will be quickly accessible.

“It has taken up to one year in some cases to get the report. During this time the public used to consume the same adulterated food. This was a health hazard and we feel it should end immediately.

“With the help of laboratories of these renowned institutions, we will be able to get reports within 24 hours and action against such elements could be taken in a fast and effective way”, the minister said.

The UP government is aiming to take the help of 40 such laboratories.

“I have met representatives of these institutions and they have agreed to extend help to us. We are aiming at 40 such laboratories of renowned institutions and colleges”, he added.

The move, he said, will save crores of rupees of the state government in setting up of laboratories.

“Without any extra expenditure, we will be able to get timely reports of samples. It will not only help in checking adulteration but also deter those involved in it. With timely reports at hand government will take strict action “, he said.

After the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to check adulteration of food items, the state government rolled out mobile vans fitted with modern laboratories to check adulteration and give instant results.

The government is making available such vans in every district to help the department not only in curbing adulteration in food items but also penalise those involved in the act.

During a review of the Food and Civil Supplies department, the chief minister had asked official to implement a policy where adulteration could be checked.

