UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins 2019 groundwork, starts meeting BJP MPs, MLAs

Besides gearing up for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in several states this year, the BJP has also started preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The party has started its preparations from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where it won 73 seats with two seats of ally Apna Dal in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 325 Assembly seats last year.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the past one week, has held meetings with MPs and MLAs from BJP and ally Apna Dal from 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in different parts of the state, including Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Badaun, Sultanpur, Pilibhit, Phulpur, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, Ballia, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Mishrikh, Kaushambi, Ambedkar Nagar, Robertsganj, Hamirpur, Banda, Pratapgarh, Kaiserganj, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Jalaun, Gonda, Hardoi, Salempur and Domariaganj.

Nineteen among these are represented by BJP MPs while Rae Bareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Samajwadi Party (SP) has MPs in Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Badaun seats. The CM held separate meetings in his Lucknow office for each Lok Sabha constituency and spoke to BJP MPs and MLAs concerned.

Sources in BJP said meetings on the 52 other Lok Sabha seats will be completed in February and the party will start groundwork from March.

BJP MPs and MLAs who attended the meeting told The Indian Express that the agenda focused on development work, redressal of their grievances related to government machinery and differences between MPs and MLAs. “It was aimed at 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The CM asked about the development work needed in the Assembly segments. He asked for project plans. He also asked us to popularise development schemes in view of the 2019 elections,” said BJP MLA from Sareni, Rae Bareli, Dhirendra Bahadaur Singh.

An MP from Bundelkhand region said, “The CM took feedback about the status of development work in my Lok Sabha constituency. He also asked about problems party MP and MLAs are facing and asked us to coordinate with each other in planning development in the area that could help people in all assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency.”

Apna Dal MLA from Vishwanthganj in Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency, R K Verma, said that Adityanath asked public representatives to resolve differences, if any, and focus on development in the run-up to the general elections.

A senior BJP leader in UP said that the CM, through these meetings, was assessing the functioning of MPs and MLAs. “It is being assessed how these MLAs could be useful in Lok Sabha polls because they will be faces of the party in assembly segments in a Lok Sabha constituency. Reports about their reputation have been collected through party workers,” said that party leader. The leader added that the CM was asking the MPs and MLAs about their grieviances and personal issues. “The CM and party organisation had been receiving complaints from various MLAs about lack of support from the local MP and vice-versa. Now, the CM is calling both MP and MLAs and talking with them about the issues.”

MLAs from Opposition parties have criticised the meetings, saying that they too should have been invited if development work was on the agenda. Congress MLA from Saharanpur Masood Akhtar said the CM was supposed to be concerned for the entire state, but he did not invite him in the meeting on the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. SP MLA from Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur Sharad Veer Singh said he did not receive information about any meeting called by the CM on development of the area.

