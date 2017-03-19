Yogi Adityanath becomes new UP CM, PM Narendra Modi confident of him bringing record development

After elected as Chief Minister of uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath,Dupty CM Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) After elected as Chief Minister of uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath,Dupty CM Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh finally got its chief minister after a long drawn out electoral battle. Yogi Adityanath sworn in as the head of the UP government on Sunday, a day after he was picked by his party as the chief minister of the state in a meeting in Lucknow. The oath was administered by Governor Ram Naik. Apart from Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers of the state. Twenty-three other leaders swore in as part of the cabinet.

The oath taking ceremony took place at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow and was attended by a large number of state and national politicians including former chief minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal and chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. Veteran BJP leader L K Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present at the event.

BJP’s choice of Adityanath as the chief minister of UP has left the country divided in their opinion regarding the decision. Known for his firebrand Hindutva image, Adityanath has come under attack on a number of occasions for his anti-minority speeches. The saffron leader had in fact found himself in a bitter relationship with BJP as well. Despite being an active member of the party, Adityanath generally maintained a distance from the party and refrained for attending events or rallies organised by them. However, Adityanath needed the party less than the party needed him, particularly in Eastern UP where his popularity did not even require the ‘Modi wave’. It was only in 2014 though that the BJP finally decided to cash in upon his Hindutva image and provided him with a helicopter to campaign in Muslim majority regions.

Aditynath’s popularity in the state was well recognised by his party who decided to give him the most important position in the state Legislative Assembly. However, the party’s decision has come under severe attack from opposition parties who have pointed out to the criminal charges against the pro-Hindutva leader. The CPI(M) on Sunday made a press release calling the decision ‘a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for inclusive growth.’ “Adityanath is a known Hindutva fanatic who has a record of inciting communal violence, having a number of criminal cases pending against him. He also espouses extremely casteist views, ” said the party’s press release.

The BJP leaders however, have come out strongly in support of their choice for the UP CM. After congratulating Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence in the new CM through a tweet that said “I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development. Our sole mission and motive is development. When Utttar Pradesh develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth and create opportunities for them.”

Hailing the party’s decision as one that will be beneficial to Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that “I am confident Yogiji will soon become the face of development in Uttar Pradesh. He has been a fighter for the people’s cause. He has declared that ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ of the BJP manifesto is his agenda.” Adityanath’s home constituency, Gorakhpur broke out in celebrations soon after the former was declared chief minister. Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini were seen distributing sweets and cheering for the newly sworn in leader.

Yogi Adityanath’s swearing in as chief minister comes days after BJP made a sweeping victory in Uttar Pradesh, winning 312 out of 403 seats in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd