Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya speech: Dispute over Lord Rama’s birth place can be solved through discussion

Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: The chief minister said his government will spend 350 crores for development of Ayodhya. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Hitting out at previous governments for ignoring Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that his government “will develop the city which has religious significance and is associated with the birth of Lord Rama”. Addressing a rally in Ayodhya, Adityanath said, “I assure Ram Leela will always happen in Ayodhya since the place is linked to his birth.”

He also promised 24-hour power supply in the region saying there will be no discrimination in power supply. “Will spend 350 crores for development of Ayodhya. Will provide LED lights to every streets of Ayodhya.” The chief minister was greeted with the slogans of Jai Shree Rama as he began his speech.

Referring to the acrimony among the Muslims community over Ayodhya dispute, Yogi said “the solution to Ayodhya can only happen through discussions.” Asking people to stay united, the chief minster said, “If we stay together, India’s enemies cannot separate us.”

Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple, perhaps becoming the first chief minister to do so in 26 years. The last UP CM to visit the disputed Ram temple was Kalyan Singh along with his cabinet ministers in 1991.

Adityanath’s visit to Ayodhya comes a day after the Lucknow CBI court charged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti with criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

