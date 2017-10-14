CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Rahul Gandhi over temple visit, offers prayer at Swaminarayan temple in Kutch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI Photo/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for the second day on Saturday over the latter’s visits to temple during his recent visits to Gujarat while also defending ‘Hinduism, the soul of country.’

After campaign in south Gujarat by joining BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra on Friday, Yogi flew to Bhuj in Kutch district on the second day of his two-day visit to the state on Saturday morning. He began the second leg of of the Gaurav Yatra after offering prayers to Lord Swaminarayan at Swaminarayan temple in Bhuj.

Interacting with media persons on the temple premises, UP CM said Congress had no right to point finger at the BJP government of Gujarat over the issue of development. “It is surprising that the Congress which ruled the country for 55 years and kept the country deprived of development is talking about development today. If there is poverty, terrorism, naxalims etc in the country today, Congress is responsible for it. Congress and Rahul Gandhi don’t have any right to talk about development. Development of Gujarat has been acknowledged by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation itself,” said Yogi.

He alleged that three generations of Congress leaders who represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh had failed to develop that constituency. “In fact, Rahul Gandhi should talk about development of Amethi. His grandmother and father had been elected MPs from that seat. Rahul himself is an MP from there. But they failed to construct district collectorate and office building of chief medical officer. It was left to us and Amit Shah has laid the foundation stone of the project now,” Yogi said while addressing a public meeting in Nakhtrana town of Kutch.

He also charged that Congress acquired land in the name of projects but later transfered it to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. He said Congress did little to prevent soil erosion by floods of Yamuna river.

Yogi said Congress had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court over the sethu-samudram project stating Lord Ram and Lord Krishna never existed. “You should ask Rahul Gandhi what he was doing in Dwarkadhish temple if he didn’t believe Lord Krishna exists in the first place. Don’t be swayed by this pakhand (hypocrisy) of his,” said the CM clad in saffron robe.

Incidentally, Rahul had began his campaigning for Gujarat Assembly polls by beginning his road show from Dwarka after the darshan of Lord Krishna at the famous Dearkadhish temple last month. During his three-day roadshow, Rahul had offered prayers at four other temples and attacked the BJP government alleging its claims of development were hollow.

Read: Congress responsible for naxalism, poverty in country: Yogi Adityanath in Gujarat

The UP CM had attacked the Congress vice-president over the same issue during his first day with Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in south Gujarat on Friday.

He said that under Narendra Modi’s rule, Gujarat had become the fastest developing state of the country. “In the last 20 years, per capita income in Gujarat has increased more than 10 times. Gujarat has become the fastest growing state in the country. Entire country and the work is eager to replicate the development that Modi oversaw in Gujarat,” he said.

On his way to Nakhtrana from Bhuj, Yogi halted at villages like Sukhpur, Mankuva, Deshalpar etc and addressed small gatherings.

Addressing villagers at Sukhpur, a village dominated by Patidars, Yogi also alleged that Congress had done injustice to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Congress opposed the restoration of Somnath temple, a project whose foundation stone was laid by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. They also overlooked him for Bharat Ratna award while conferred the honours on Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,” said Yogi after beginning his speech in Gujarati.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (centre, with a sword) at public meeting at Nakhtrana. UP CM Yogi Adityanath (centre, with a sword) at public meeting at Nakhtrana.

Yogi, who is head priest of Gorakhnath Peeth in Gorakhpur began or ended almost all of his speeches with “Jai Shri Ram” (invocation to Lord Ram) while senior BJP leader Girdhan Zadafiya informed the crowd at every location that Yogi had had begun his Yatra after bowing his head to Lord Swaminarayan in Bhuj. BJP MP from Kutch, Vinod Chavda introduced the CM as “Yogi bapu.” Bapu is a Gujarati suffix used commonly after names of revered figures.

Deputy chief minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel also projected the UP CM as a religious figure. “Yogi has come here to bless and guide us,” Patel told the crowd at Mankuva village adding the UP CM intended to develop the largest state of the country in the same manner as Modi had done in Gujarat.

When asked if playing the “Hindu card” or development plank will work in the election scheduled to be held in a couple of months, Yogi defended his party. “Hindu koi kard nahi hain, ek sankriti hain, is desh ka pran hain. Pran ke bagair sharir ki kalpana nahi ki ja shakti hain. Lekin ye man karke chaliye ke Bharatiya Janata Party is desh ke pratyek nagrik ko surkasha pradan karne aur vikas ki yojnayen aur kalyankari yojnao ko pratyek nagrik tak pahochane ko katibaddh hain aur pratibaddhta deekhai ja rahi hain. Is liye rashtravad aur vikas-ye dono hamari vichardhara ke do pahiye hain jo vikas ko aur rashtra ko aagey badhane me mahetvapurn bhumika ka nirwah kar rahey hain (Hinduism is not a card. It is a culture and the soul of this country. Body cannot be imagined without soul. But you may believe that Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to provide security to every citizen of the country and extend to him every welfare schemes. It is being done in a dedicated manner. Nationalism and development are the twin wheels of our ideology and they are playing an important role in taking development and the country forward,” said the UP CM.

Yogi also praised Modi for the way he rehabilitated Kutch district after it was devastated by an earthquake in 2001. “There was a saying that once officers were posted in Kutch as punishment. But Modi has changed this. Now, those who are posted here don’t want to leave,” he said.

Addressing the public meeting in Nakhtrana, Patel told the crowd that the state government had recently allotted land for developing a yard for agricultural produce market committee in Nakhtrana. He also reminded the crowd of the 2001 earthquake and Godhra riots and that Modi had taken up the challenges successfully.

The later on, Yogi also addressed public meetings in Gadhshisha village. The Yatra was to pass through Mandavi town before halting at Mundra in the evening.

There are six Assembly constituencies in Kutch district. Barring the Abdasa seat, which also includes Nakhtrana, the remaining five are currently held by BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App