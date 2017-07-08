Yogi Adityanath asks for report on schemes announced by Akhilesh govt

According to CM Yogi Adityanath’s office scheme or project could also be shelved if it was not found beneficial to the public. According to CM Yogi Adityanath’s office scheme or project could also be shelved if it was not found beneficial to the public.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has asked all state departments to submit within a week, detailed information regarding the current status of various development and welfare schemes and projects announced by the previous Akhilesh regime.

Departments have been asked to upload the details on the official website of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Officials said the state government may decide to stop projects where work is yet to begin on the ground or if work has not progressed much. A scheme or project could also be shelved if it was not found beneficial to the public. “If around 70 to 80 per cent of the work has been completed on the ground and the project is found to be helpful for the people, the government may decide to continue it and complete the same as soon as possible,” a senior official said.

“The government will get detailed information of every announcement made by Akhilesh Yadav till March 11, 2017. By scrapping development works that are irrelevant to the public, the government will save money, the official said.”

The official added, “If execution is found to be poor, the government will get an opportunity to accuse the previous regime of not being serious in fulfilling its own announcements… The information will give the Adityanath government a tool to counter the attack by SP in the Budget Session beginning on Tuesday.”

