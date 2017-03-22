Yogi Adityanath asks for action plan on closing illegal slaughterhouses  

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Moving on the BJP’s pre-poll promise, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday directed his administration to draft an action plan to shut down illegal and mechanised slaughterhouses in the state. The move comes at a time when municipal corporations in various districts of UP have already started a drive against illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops. On Tuesday night, UP police said, three meat shops in Hathras were burned by unidentified “anti-social elements”. Issuing his directive during a meeting on law and order with the Chief Secretary and other officials, three days after taking oath as Chief Minister, Adityanath warned that he would not tolerate any laxity on this issue.

Apart from the BJP’s manifesto for the 2017 assembly elections, the party’s president Amit Shah, too, had said that an ordinance will be brought to shut down slaughterhouses across the state the day a BJP chief minister takes oath. Officials said that municipal corporations have already started checking the licences of slaughterhouses and meat shops in Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Varanasi and Kushinagar, with notices being issued to those without relevant documents. At Wednesday’s meeting, Adityanath also directed officials to identify elements involved in cow smuggling and take strong action.

Adityanath, who is in charge of the Home portfolio, ordered a review of the security cover provided to political leaders by the previous SP government in order to free more police personnel for effective crime control. In another order, aimed at improving cleanliness, the Chief Minister ordered a ban on the use of polythene, and the consumption of paan, tobacco, paan masala, and guthka in government offices, hospitals and educational institutions. A review of work done by all government departments would be done every day between 6 pm and 10 pm, he said.

